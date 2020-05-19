Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh take total count of positive cases to 199

Two new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh take total count of positive cases to 199

Both patients are residents of hotspot Bapu Dham Colony

Updated: May 19, 2020 10:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The new cases comprise two men aged 55 and 28 years, both from the hotspot of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26. (Keshav Singh/HT Representative Image )

Chandigarh: Chandigarh reported two new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday morning, taking the total count of coronavirus infections in the Union Territory to 199.

The new cases comprise two men aged 55 and 28 years, both from the hotspot of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26.

The first case from the congested locality was reported on April 24 when a resident who works as an operation theatre attendant at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, tested positive following which his family and community contacts were also found infected. The health department has cited non-adherence to social distancing norms as the cause of the outbreak in the colony.

142 ACTIVE CASES



Meanwhile, three colony residents were discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday after two consecutive negative tests within 24 hours.



This has taken the total number of recovered patients to 54 and active cases to 142. Three patients have died of coronavirus infection so far.

