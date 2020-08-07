Two nursing attendants killed in accident at Iffco Chowk

Sections
Gurugram: A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both nursing attendants for homecare patients, died after the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by a truck carrying...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both nursing attendants for homecare patients, died after the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by a truck carrying garbage at Iffco Chowk on Friday morning. Police said the victims died on the spot.

The truck driver abandoned the truck and fled from the spot but was later arrested by a team from sector 29 police station.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.45am when the victims, Vimal from Ferozabad and Hardevi from Jhansi, reached near the Iffco Chowk flyover. Police said both stayed at a hostel in Arjun Nagar and worked as on-call nursing attendants for homecare patients and with hospitals.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “At the time of the incident, they were returning from a private hospital and going to their hostel, when a truck, going towards Jaipur side at Iffco Chowk, hit their vehicle. Both suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.”



Police said the victims were identified through their identity cards and efforts were on to contact their families.

“The truck driver works with a city based private waste management company. He told the police that he was carrying garbage and did not notice the motorcycle at the turning,” said the police official cited above.

A case was registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at sector 29 police station on Friday, said police.

