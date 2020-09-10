Sections
Two Odisha policemen killed in encounter with Maoists

This is the first casualty from the SOG in an encounter with Maoists in Odisha this year

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 11:38 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Two policemen of the anti-Maoist force Special Operations Group (SOG) have died in an encounter between Maoists and security forces that took place at a village on Kalahandi-Kandhamal border on Wednesday.

The police said SOG policemen Sudhir Kumar Tudu (28) of Mayurbhanj district and Debasis Sethy (27) of Angul district succumbed to the injuries they received during the encounter at Sirki village in Belghar area of Kandhamal district. In the encounter, five suspected Maoists, including three women, were killed.

This is the first casualty from the SOG in an encounter with Maoists in Odisha this year. In 2019, only one policeman was killed in an encounter with Maoists.

Five weapons have been recovered from the spot.



Inspector general of police (anti-Maoist ops) Amitabh Thakur said the 30-minute-long encounter was courtesy reliable intelligence inputs.

