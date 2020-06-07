Two of family among three Covid-19 positive cases in Mohali; district count climbs to 131

Sections
Two days after a resident of Sector 70 tested positive for Covid-19, the tests of his 57-year-old wife and 30-year-old son also confirmed infection

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

At present, Mohali has 20 active cases, as 108 people have recovered while three have succumbed to the disease.

Three people, including the wife and son of an infected person, tested positive for coronavirus disease in Mohali on Sunday, taking the district’s count to 131.

The third case is of a 32-year-old photographer from Dhakoli in Zirakpur. He had gone to Amritsar on an assignment with his friends, and returned on June 1.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said it is suspected the man got infected during his trip to Amritsar. His contact tracing is being conducted, he said.



All the patients have been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, and they are responding well to the treatment, he said.

