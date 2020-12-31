Sections
Two of gang held with fake RCs, Aadhaar cards in Kharar

During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that they used to bring chipped RCs and DLs from Ludhiana and with the help of a computer made their forged versions.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 22:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The district police have arrested two members of a gang involved in creating fake Aadhaar cards and driving licences (DLs). The police also recovered 11 fake stamps, seven DLs, 10 vehicle registration certificates (RCs) and 42 blank Aadhaar cards from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Samrat Bajaj of Kharar and Bhupinder Singh of Maloya colony in Chandigarh.

SSP Satinder Singh said the accused were arrested by a police team led by SHO Pawan Kumar during a routine checking drive at Bhuru junction in Kharar on Wednesday. He said the police had received information that Samrat, Bhupinder, and two others — Balwinder Singh and Purshotam — were in possession of fake stamps of various government departments which they used to prepare fake RCs of vehicles and other forged documents.

A case under sections 420, 465, 467, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Kharar city police station, he added.

During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that they used to bring chipped RCs and DLs from Ludhiana and with the help of a computer made their forged versions. The accused further revealed that they took Rs 5,000 per RC and were doing the illegal business in Kharar for the past two years. The SSP said the accused used to prepare fake documents of persons living in Mohali and other districts, adding that further investigation in the case was on.

