Two of three held for kidnapping and extortion in Mohali’s Zirakpur

The police on Saturday booked two men on charges of kidnapping and extortion in Zirakpur while their accomplice, also a co-accused, managed to flee.

Those arrested were identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepi, and Gurpreet Singh, both hailing from Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib. Their accomplice Sanjiv is from Barwala.

On October 16, one Vipul Jalek of Shimla complained that he and his two friends were allegedly kidnapped in Zirakpur by the three accused, who also extorted ₹30,000 from them.

Vipul in his complaint told the police that the accused had intercepted their vehicle and made them forcibly sit in theirs, forcing them to pay money before releasing them.

Police said that the complainant and the accused had a financial dispute.

A case under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The accused were produced before the court and remanded to one-day police custody.