Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Two Panchkula men lose money in online frauds, FIRs lodged

Two Panchkula men lose money in online frauds, FIRs lodged

Fraudsters duped two residents of Sector 12 of Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 95,000

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The cyber crime wing of the local police are on the lookout for fraudsters, who duped two residents of Sector 12 of Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 95,000.

In the first case, Ramesh Kumar Thakur had complained on March 6 that he received a phone call on January 4. The caller, posing as a bank employee, offered to raise his credit card limit. After securing his credit card information “for verification”, she asked him for the OTP sent to his mobile phone “to confirm his phone number.”

Soon after, Rs 1.47 lakh were deducted from his bank account, and he could not contact the woman back.

Following investigation, police registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Wednesday.



Similarly, Sham Sunder Singla on May 30, 2019, complained to the Panchkula deputy commissioner of being duped of Rs 95,000.

In his complaint, Singla said that he received wrong products against an online order for an umbrella on May 25, 2019.

When he contacted the seller with a complaint, he was asked to download a mobile app to receive the refund. “As soon as I logged in to the app, I got text messages of five different transactions regarding withdrawal of Rs 95,000 from my bank account,” he alleged.

Therefore, police registered another case under Section 420 of the IPC on Wednesday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Sep 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
Sep 11, 2020 01:25 IST

latest news

‘Vikel Te Pikel’ initiative: Maharashtra government to connect farmers with 1,370 market-based value chains
Sep 11, 2020 01:23 IST
Kangana Ranaut’s neighbour designer Manish Malhotra gets Mumbai civic body notice over ‘illegal construction’, given 7 days to reply
Sep 11, 2020 01:22 IST
Delay in FYJC admission due to stay on Maratha reservation worries Maharashtra colleges over completion of syllabus
Sep 11, 2020 01:22 IST
Interim stay on Maratha reservation: Maharashtra government to move CJI; CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks opinion on course of action
Sep 11, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.