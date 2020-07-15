Sections
Two paragliders survive crash in Dharamshala

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

The paraglider took a plunge soon after the takeoff and were stuck on top of the pine trees. (HT Photo)

Two youth survived a crash after their paraglider got stuck amid pine trees below Indrunag hill near Dharamshala town on Wednesday. The duo were flying a tandem flight. The paraglider crashed soon after takeoff from Indrunag hill, said SHO Rajesh Kumar.

They were rescued by a fire-brigade and locals after a four-hour-long operation.

Eyewitnesses said they did not get the thermals (warm wind that lifts the paraglider upwards) due to cloudy weather. The paraglider took a plunge soon after the takeoff and were stuck on top of the pine trees.

The tandem paragliding is popular in Dharamshala town and many youth are into the adventure sports activity. Though the flights for tourists are banned due to Covid-19, the youth were practising and had successfully landed twice. However, the third flight went wrong and the glider crashed. They did not suffer any serious injuries.



