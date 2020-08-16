Two persons arrested in Sudeeksha Bhati’s death case; suspects modified bike to evade arrest

Bulandshahr police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the death of 19-year-old Sudeeksha Bhati last week.

Deepak Solanki, 28, a construction contractor and a resident of Gulaothi, was allegedly riding a motorcycle and mason 50-year-old Raju from Bulandshahr dehat was riding pillion when the accident took place on Chirora Road in Aurangabad on August 10.

They were arrested soon after relatives of Sudeeksha identified them. Although the family had earlier claimed that motorcyclists had harassed Sudeeksha and that had led to the accident, the Bulandshahr four-member special investigation team (SIT) probe found that the accident was due to speeding.

Sudeeksha was pursuing an undergraduate course in entrepreneurship from Babson College, Massachusetts, USA on ₹3.80 crore scholarship. Her death had sparked a political storm with parties questioning the law and order situation in the state.

Police said that two days after the accident, the suspects had modified the motorcycle when they learnt that the police was on the look out for Royal Enfield motorcycles. On Sunday, police recovered their motorcycle too.

Santosh Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Bulandshahr, at a press conference on Sunday said that the police had scanned multiple CCTV footage and established that the accident took place at around 8.44 am.

“Police scanned 12 CCTV cameras and found Sudeeksha and her cousin travelling on a motorcycle at 8:25 am. The same camera captured Solanki on an Enfield at 8.17 am on the same route and picked up Raju from near Arif Hospital and later, Sudeeksha’s motorcycle crossed them,” he said.

“The two motorcycles were moving in the same direction and covered 10.5 kilometres in nine minutes on a busy road which showed that both were speeding,” he said.

Later, the Enfield motorcycle overtook Sudeeksha following which the accident took place.

“Solanki said that a tempo traveller ahead of him had applied a sudden brake forcing him to brake suddenly too causing the motorcycle on which Sudeeksha was to collide with them near Bhavsi bridge. Seeing the accident and the injured, Solanki said he fled the spot due to fear,” said the SSP.

With news that police was looking for Royal Enfield motorcycles, he went on make changes to the vehicle . “On August 12, I went to a local mechanic and got the wheels, silencer, and number plate changed. I also laminated the motorcycle with white stickers to disguise the identity,” he allegedly told police.

Subhash Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Aurangabad police station, said, “We have seized the motorcycle. The suspects had modified its number plate, silencer, indicator, etc. We have also seized these parts of motorcycle and ₹1400 from Deepak and ₹300 from Raju.”

Solanki was constructing a banquet hall near Khanpur road and he was on the way there when the accident took place, said police.

The two were produced before the magistrate and sent to jail, said the SHO.

On Sudeeksha’s father Jitendra Bhati’s complaint, the police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death due to negligence), among others.

Jitendra Bhati said that he was satisfied with the police investigation. “My brother and his son identified the suspects. We demand the government to make an institution on Sudeeksha’s name so that local girls can get inspiration to study and do good in their lives,” he said.