Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two police personnel among six test positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda

Two police personnel among six test positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda

SSP says Raman police station being sanitised after sub-inspector, constable found positive, contact tracing underway

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 15:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative Image/HT)

Bathinda: Six people, including two Punjab Police personnel, tested positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda on Monday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said a sub-inspector and a constable posted at Raman police station had tested positive. He said the primary contacts of the two are being traced.

“The medical protocol is being followed to sanitise the police station and track the source of infection,” he said.

On June 17, four police personnel tested coronavirus positive in the district.



Meanwhile, the district administration spokesperson said one of the patients from the district who tested positive on Monday is undergoing treatment in Ludhiana.

Two other patients said they had undertaken inter-district travel recently, while the third denied any travel history.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fearing second Covid-19 wave, Europe aims to train ‘army’ of medics
Jun 22, 2020 15:41 IST
‘He just smiled and said I’m gonna kill you’: Plunkett on Shoaib Akhtar
Jun 22, 2020 15:38 IST
Radhika Apte reveals how a fan shocked her on a flight
Jun 22, 2020 15:41 IST
BMC launches ‘Mission Zero’ rapid action plan to combat Covid-19
Jun 22, 2020 15:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.