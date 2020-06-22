Two police personnel among six test positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda

Bathinda: Six people, including two Punjab Police personnel, tested positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda on Monday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said a sub-inspector and a constable posted at Raman police station had tested positive. He said the primary contacts of the two are being traced.

“The medical protocol is being followed to sanitise the police station and track the source of infection,” he said.

On June 17, four police personnel tested coronavirus positive in the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration spokesperson said one of the patients from the district who tested positive on Monday is undergoing treatment in Ludhiana.

Two other patients said they had undertaken inter-district travel recently, while the third denied any travel history.