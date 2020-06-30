Two policemen on patrol duty shot dead in Haryana’s Sonepat district

ROHTAK: Two police personnel patrolling the area near Butana check-post, which falls under Sonepat’s Baroda police station, were shot dead by unidentified assailants on Monday night, police said.

The dead have been identified as special police officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and constable Ravinder Kumar. Both of them were posted at Butana check-post.

Senior police officials have reached the spot and started investigation.