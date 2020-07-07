Two positive cases in JNU, three hostels residents asked to stay put in rooms

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Periyar Hostel was sealed on Tuesday after two students tested positive for Covid-19, university officials said. Around 50 students have been isolated in the hostel for 14 days.

“Two students tested positive for coronavirus and they were sent to quarantine facilities outside campus. The other residents have been asked to confine themselves to designated rooms and food will be provided to them,” said Buddha Singh, warden of Periyar Hostel.

Since Periyar Hostel was sharing mess facilities with Godavari Hostel and Kaveri Hostel, the two hostels have also been put in self-isolation for seven days as a precautionary measure. Around 60 students reside in these two hostels, officials said.

“The students have been shifted to the hospital. We have been asked not to go out and are staying in our allotted rooms. Students are anxious about contracting the disease since it happened in such close proximity. Residents have become more serious about social distancing measures. The administration has already sanitised the rooms that were open,” said Venkat Choubey, a third-year PhD student and a resident of the hostel.