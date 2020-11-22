Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Two Punjab men killed, two injured in SUV-cab crash in Zirakpur

Two Punjab men killed, two injured in SUV-cab crash in Zirakpur

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Sachdeva of Abohar and Akashdeep Singh of Gidderbaha

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two men were killed while two others were critically injured after an SUV hit a taxi on the Patiala road near Nabha Sahib village in Zirakpur in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Sachdeva of Abohar and Akashdeep Singh of Gidderbaha. The injured are Ishant Madaan of Abohar and taxi driver Kanwarpal Singh.

According to Neeraj’s uncle Mahinderpal Singh, Neeraj and his friend Ishant had hired the taxi — a Maruti Alto — for Chandigarh at 9pm on Friday. The third occupant was later identified as Akashdeep.

On reaching Zirakpur around 1:30am, the driver gave an indicator to turn towards a filling station and was waiting for a clear passage, when a speeding Mahindra Scorpio hit a traffic police post and then the taxi, before dragging it over a few metres.



The driver of the SUV, which had J&K registration number, fled leaving the vehicle behind. The four occupants of the taxi were rushed to a private hospital in Zirakpur, from where they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

While Neeraj and Akashdeep succumbed to their injuries at GMCH, the driver and Ishant are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in Zirakpur. The SUV has been impounded and efforts are on to trace and arrest its driver, said police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
Nov 21, 2020 23:02 IST
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
Rajasthan govt to impose night curfew in 8 districts, fine for not wearing masks hiked to Rs 500
Nov 22, 2020 00:35 IST

latest news

Facebook friend held for kidnapping 15-year-old Panipat girl
Nov 22, 2020 01:19 IST
Donald Trump stays mum on sharing vaccines as leaders push for equality
Nov 22, 2020 01:14 IST
Haryana reports 2,666 fresh cases, 25 deaths
Nov 22, 2020 01:14 IST
Patiala Police forms special teams to study accident blackspots
Nov 22, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.