Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Chandigarh / Two residents in Yamunanagar test positive for Covid-19

Two residents in Yamunanagar test positive for Covid-19

Sabzi Mandi commission agent, woman take district coronavirus count to three

Updated: May 03, 2020 14:19 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times Ambala

The district had reported three positive cases of coronavirus last month. (Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)

Yamunanagar reported two new cases of coronavirus with a 58-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man testing positive on Saturday night.

Civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya said, “The woman is a resident of Durga Garden area in Yamunanagar and reported to the Covid hospital with flu-like symptoms.

She has no other ailment. The man is a commission agent (arthiya) at Sabzi Mandi and is a resident of the Modern Colony near the Industrial Training Institute. He had gone to a private hospital that referred him to the Covid hospital for sampling.”

The two new cases have taken the coronavirus count in Yamunanagar to three.



A 27-year-old man, who had returned from Nanded in Maharashtra via Ambala, had tested positive on Saturday.

The district had reported three positive cases of coronavirus last month. However, all three patients had been discharged on April 16 and have completed their quarantine period.

