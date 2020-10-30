Two robbed of phones, motorcycles in Ludhiana

Two persons were robbed of their motorcycles and mobile phones in two separate incidents on Thursday. The police have lodged two cases and initiated an investigation.

In the first incident, a Machhiwara resident was robbed of his motorcycle and mobile phone at Kohara-Machhiwara road.

The victim, Vijay Singh, 35, said that he was returning home from Mullapur Dakha on his motorcycle on Thursday evening and as he reached Kohara-Machhiwara road two miscreants intercepted him and flashed a sharp-edged weapon at him and took his phone before fleeing with his motorcycle

He sounded the police. ASI Jashandeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered against two unidentified accused at Koomkalan police station.

In a similar incident, four miscreants robbed a farm labourer of his motorcycle at Kaunke Khosa village on Thursday. The complainant Gurtej Singh of the same village said that he had given his motorcycle to his worker Lalu, who was going to the field when four miscreants on two motorcycles intercepted him and badly thrashed him. They took his mobile phone and motorcycle and sped away.

ASI Amritpal Singh, who is investigating the case said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused under Sections 379-B, 341 and 323 of the IPC at Sadar police station of Jagraon. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.