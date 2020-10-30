Sections
Two sarpanches suspended over failure to check farm fires in Karnal

The DC said 95 FIRs were registered and a fine of Rs 9.85 lakh has been imposed on 392 farmers for burning stubble.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Two sarpanches have been suspended for their failure to check stubble burning in their respective villages in Karnal district, officials said.

As per the directions issued by deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav, the sarpanches of Gonder and Ramba villages have been placed under suspension. The cases of stubble burning in both the villages are higher as compared to last year. Out of 872 active fire locations till Wednesday evening, 535 locations have been traced by district agriculture department.

The DC said 95 FIRs were registered and a fine of Rs 9.85 lakh has been imposed on 392 farmers for burning stubble. He said 45 villages in the district are under the red zone.

