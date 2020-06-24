Two schools inaugurated in Panchkula

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal and Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated two schools – Government Senior Secondary School in Sector 26 and an English-medium Primary School in Sector 31 on Wednesday.

The Sector-31 school was constructed on 1.10 acres at a cost of Rs 1.9 crore, while the other school was built on 4.98 acres at a cost of Rs 7.86 crore.

“Panchkula will be an education hub,” said the education minister, while announcing that Haryana will have 1,405 schools, of which 418 schools had been inaugurated and 987 schools will be opened soon.

Pal announced that 98 Model Sanskriti schools will also be opened in each block to enable the underprivileged children to get good education.

Gupta said the building of National Institute of Fashion Design was being constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crore and a polytechnic-cum-multiskill centre was also coming up at an investment of Rs 20 crore.

“About 150 courses in these institutes will help fill the gap of skilled workers and enable the youth to become independent by starting their own ventures,” he added.