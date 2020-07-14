Sections
Home / Cities / Two senior citizens fall for ATM, online fraud

Two senior citizens fall for ATM, online fraud

Two senior citizens from Navi Mumbai were cheated in separate incidents of ATM fraud and phishing, on Saturday. In one incident, a man stole ₹40,000 from a senior citizen’s...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:43 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Two senior citizens from Navi Mumbai were cheated in separate incidents of ATM fraud and phishing, on Saturday. In one incident, a man stole ₹40,000 from a senior citizen’s account after helping him withdraw money from the ATM. While in another case, the victim was duped of ₹75,850 by a man posing as a bank official.

Around 10am, Radheshyam Basak, 76, a resident of Ulwe, had gone to an ATM kiosk to withdraw money. As Basak was facing difficulty in inserting the card in the machine, he asked a man, present inside the kiosk, for help.

“Basak typed the pin in front of the accused and withdrew ₹10,000. The accused then stole the card, without the senior citizen realising it. Later, he withdrew ₹40,000 from the account,” said an officer from NRI police station.

In the second incident, Yashpal Singhla, 68, was at his Seawoods residence when he received a call from an unknown number around 5pm on Saturday. The caller falsely identified himself as a bank official.



The conman told Singhla that he is calling to verify his credit card details. Trusting him, the senior citizen gave his card number, with the card validation digits (CVD). Using the information, the phishing conman withdrew ₹75,850 in two transactions.

The NRI Coastal police have registered cases of cheating in both the incidents against unknown persons.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre asks PTI to pay dues of over Rs84 crore for its office
Jul 14, 2020 02:01 IST
‘Operation Lotus’ will not be successful in Maharashtra; backing BJP in 2014 was political ploy: Sharad Pawar
Jul 14, 2020 01:55 IST
300 fliers from Dubai claim they were made to wait at Mumbai airport for 10 hours
Jul 14, 2020 01:50 IST
Air Arabia gets notice for operating without consent
Jul 14, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.