Sections
Home / Cities / Two Shramik trains leave Kalyan for Bihar, UP

Two Shramik trains leave Kalyan for Bihar, UP

Two Shramik special trains departed on Friday from Kalyan to Patna in Bihar and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Till now, 17 Shramik trains have been operated from Kalyan, said railway official....

Updated: May 29, 2020 22:57 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse,

Two Shramik special trains departed on Friday from Kalyan to Patna in Bihar and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Till now, 17 Shramik trains have been operated from Kalyan, said railway official.

“The train to Patna left around 2.10 pm, with 1,600 passengers. The train to Gorakhpur departed around 5.20pm, with 1,500 passengers,” said a railway official from Kalyan railway station.

According to a railway official, both the trains were delayed by around two hours.

“The groups of migrants had to reach Kalyan station. The medical screening and formalities delayed the train’s departure,” added the railway official.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Elgar Parishad case: NIA court rejects interim bail plea of activist Sudha Bharadwaj
May 29, 2020 23:33 IST
Must adapt to e-courts: Prasad
May 29, 2020 23:31 IST
Three hospitals sealed in Thane over complaints of not admitting patients
May 29, 2020 23:30 IST
Kids have 56% lower chance of catching infection: Study
May 29, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.