Two Shramik trains leave Mohali for Jharkhand, UP with 2,550 migrants on board

Two Shramik special trains left Mohali Railway Station carrying 1,216 migrant to Jharkhand and 1,335 migrants to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The migrants were ferried to the railway station from the eight collection centres where they underwent medical screening before boarding the buses to railway station.

The district administration provided them with packed food packets, water and biscuits.

The migrants expressed gratitude for facilitating their journey.

In all, five special trains have carried migrant workers from the district back to their home states so far.

Earlier, 1,288 workers left for Hardoi via the first train and 1,301 migrants left for Hardoi in the second train.

The third train carried 1,192 migrants to Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, while the fourth train left for Jharkhand carrying 1,216 migrants and the fifth train carried 1,335 migrants to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 6,332 migrant workers have been sent back by the district administration.