Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Two sisters dead, two others injured in car accident in Shimla’s Rampur Bushahr

Two sisters dead, two others injured in car accident in Shimla’s Rampur Bushahr

Two sisters were killed while two others sustained injures as a car plunged into a deep gorge in Rampur Bushahr subdivision in Shimla.The deceased were identified as Vidya...

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two sisters were killed while two others sustained injures as a car plunged into a deep gorge in Rampur Bushahr subdivision in Shimla.

The deceased were identified as Vidya Bhakti, 22, and Anjali, 18, both residents of Chamada village in Nankhari tehsil of Shimla. The injured aredriver Suraj, 25, of Naya Dharta village in Nirmand tehsil of Kullu, and Indira, 25, of Tangri village in Nankhari tehsil.

The accident took place when they were on their way to Chamada village and the driver lost control of the vehicle near Shuni, killing Vidya on the spot, leaving the other three injured.

Police rescued the injured and recovered the body. The injured were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, in Rampur Bushahr, where Anjali succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The other two are undergoing treatment. Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Chawla said police are conducting investigation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 19:43 IST
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Nov 13, 2020 18:32 IST
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
Nov 13, 2020 19:33 IST

latest news

41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
Himachal logs 11 Covid deaths, 825 new infections
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
Finance Ministry seeks suggestions for annual budget 2021-22 on MyGov portal from Nov 15
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
Trump campaign’s law firm withdraws from Pennsylvania election case
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.