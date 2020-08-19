Sections
Home / Cities / Two speeding cars leave four injured in Panchkula, drivers booked

Two speeding cars leave four injured in Panchkula, drivers booked

Woman and her 21-year-old daughter hurt in Sector-1 mishap; welder and his friend injured in Barwala accident.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Two car drivers were booked on Wednesday for crashing into a scooter and motorcycle, leaving four persons injured.

In the first case, complainant Vandana Gupta, resident of Sector 2, Panchkula, told the police that a speeding car, with a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit her scooter near the DC’s office in Sector 1 on Monday. She and her 21-year-old daughter suffered injuries in the mishap, while her phone was smashed.

The car driver, who identified himself as Dinesh, took them to the civil hospital but left after her family arrived.

On her complaint, the car driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 5 police station.



In the second accident, Dharampal and his friend, Veeru, were injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle in Barwala on August 14.

The car driver fled the spot after abandoning his vehicle.

Dharampal, a welder by profession and resident of Kami village, Panchkula, told the police that onlookers took them to the dispensary in Barwala from where they were referred to civil hospital, Panchkula, and then to PGIMER and GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Police later identified the car driver as Pardeep Kumar, of Jind district, Haryana. He has been booked under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station.

