Two spotted deer rescued from Thane

Two spotted deer were rescued from a housing society in Thane, in the wee hours of Tuesday. One of the deer was bitten by dogs and was found injured at the gate of the society. The veterinarian informed that the deer is critical.

Around midnight, the watchman of Grand Square Society, near Anandnagar area of Ghodbunder Road, saw a young spotted deer in the society premises.

Santosh Kadam, chief of regional disaster management cell (RDMC), said, “We got a call around 12.35pm about the deer found in this society. We handed the deer to the Yeoor forest department who later took him to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Around 6am today, we received a second call about another spotted deer stuck in the gate of the Rutu Enclave building.”

The RDMC along with the fire brigade reached the spot. The deer had suffered severe injuries on his leg and other parts of the body as he was bitten by a dog. “A resident saw the deer in the morning and called us. We rescued the deer with the help of fire brigade officials. We admitted him to Society for Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals (SPCA), Thane, to give him immediate first aid and later took him to Sanjay Gandhi National Park,” Kadam said.

Kadam said that both the deer were around a-year-old and must have got separated from the herd.

Dr Shailesh Pethe, a senior veterinarian at SGNP, said, “The deer found in the morning has dog bites on his thighs, groins, abdomen and leg. His condition is critical and may not survive. The other deer found at night is not injured and will be released in the wild.”

Two other spotted deer were sighted by passersby in Anandnagar. However, the forest officers did not find any deer in the area.

Sanjay Pawar, forest officer, Thane city forest, said, “We got another call from the passersby about two more deer being spotted in a nullah in Anandnagar area. We searched more than a kilometre, however, we did not find any deer in the area. The deer must have got to the national park from the nullah.”