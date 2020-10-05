Two suspected criminals held after shootout in Vikaspuri

New Delhi: Two suspected criminals were arrested after a brief chase and a gunfight in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri on Sunday night, Delhi Police said on Monday. Both of them took one bullet each in their legs while two policemen were hit in their bulletproof vests but escaped unhurt.

A total of eight rounds were fired, including five by the raiding team, police said.

“The arrested criminals, Deepak alias Deepu,32, and Surender alias Sheru,40, are members of a gang led by Salman Tyagi and Saddam alias Gauri. Deepak was also wanted in a case registered against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999,” said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), (special cell), Delhi Police

On Sunday evening, DCP Yadav said, the special cell team received information that the two associates of Saddam would go to Vikaspuri to kill a rival. Acting on the tip-off, the team waited at the Ganda Nala road near Vikaspuri. Around 8 pm, the team members spotted Deepak and Surender on a motorcycle.

“The police team ordered Deepak to stop and surrender but he accelerated and tried to flee. The police chased them. The two suspects’ motorcycle skidded off the road following the hot chase by the police. Though the team surrounded the suspects, the duo whipped out their guns and fired at the police,” said DCP Yadav.

“Deepak fired two rounds of which one missed a constable, who was trying to apprehend the duo. His other bullet hit the bulletproof vest of a head constable. Surender fired one bullet that hit a sub-inspector (S-I) in his bulletproof vest. Our team members fired five bullets in self-defence. Deepak and Surender took one bullet each in their left and right legs. Both the policemen, who were shot at, are safe,” the DCP said, adding two pistols and five cartridges were recovered from them.

The injured men were admitted to an adjoining hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A case was registered against the duo and they were arrested. The three were wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion. They worked for the Salman Tyagi and Saddam Gauri gang.

Police said Tyagi is a history sheeter of Hari Nagar police station and was externed from Delhi for two years in 2015 because of his criminal activities. He reorganised his gang and started extorting from illegal betting operators in west Delhi. He was arrested by police in 2016 and since then he has been operating from jail, they said.

Saddam aka Gauri is a close aide of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana. He was arrested by the special cell team in Meerut following a shootout in October, 2019.He was wanted in several criminal cases such as murder, attempts to murder, robberies, dacoities, snatching and for attacking police personnel. He was also booked under MCOCA, 1999, police said.