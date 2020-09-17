Sections
Two suspected dengue deaths keep Ludhiana health department on toes

Two suspected dengue deaths keep Ludhiana health department on toes

The deceased are two children—one a 14-year-old from Khanna and the other a Class-9 student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Already grappling with the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the health department is now on its toes over two suspected dengue deaths in the district.

The deceased are two children—one a 14-year-old from Khanna and the other a Class-9 student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar.

A message shared by the school stated that the boy suffered liver and kidney failure, causing his demise. The school will remain closed on September 18 to mourn its student’s death.

When contacted, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh said he was not aware of the death of the Sarabha Nagar student. He, however, added that Khanna senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Rajinder Gulati is looking into the second suspected case.



Dr Gulati, on the other hand, said that the probe was on. He said the boy’s father has been asked to produce the documents which could prove that his son was suffering from dengue. He maintained that merely dropping of platelet count cannot be considered as dengue.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that NS-I test and MAC Elisa tests are mandatory to ascertain that the patient was suffering from dengue.

Epidemiologist Dr Ramesh said that the tests reports are presented before a committee which will assess the report and confirm whether it was dengue or not.

