Two tankers with 50,000 litres of illicit spirit seized in Mohali’s Zirakpur, four persons held

Four persons including two drivers were arrested for stealing extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from two tankers containing 50,000 litres in Zirakpur on the intervening night of May 20-21, police said.

ENA is the primary raw material for making alcoholic beverages. Those arrested were identified as drivers Gurmeet Singh of Patiala and Amarjit Singh of Lalru, Kamal Deep Singh of Ambala and his accomplice Partap Singh Virk of Zirakpur. They were produced before the court on Thursday and sent to two-day police remand.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “The liquor smugglers who were escorting the tanker carrying illegal alcohol were nabbed. The owner of the premises who was moving in a black Fortuner SUV was also nabbed.”

DC said Kamal and Virk, who were in the SUV, threatened the police team. “The accused were found to be offenders wanted by the police in various cases,” said the DC.

As per the police, Gurmeet and Amarjit had brought 25,000 litre each from Rajpura and were on their way to Chandigarh. They were parked in Zirakpur and were transferring the spirit from the tanker to plastic drums when the team raided them.

Police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 379 (theft), 188 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Excise Act.