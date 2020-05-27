Two Thane corporators test positive for Covid-19

Sections
After two corporators from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, they took to the social media to announce that they have been infected.Bharat Chavan from...

Updated: May 27, 2020 21:11 IST

By Megha Pol,

After two corporators from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, they took to the social media to announce that they have been infected.

Bharat Chavan from Bharatiya Janata Party and Mukund Keni from Nationalist Congress party are asymptomatic patients.

Keni said, “I have constantly been working with the people and have tested positive. I will get well soon and will be back among the people to serve them.”

Keni was admitted to a hospital in Thane.



Chavan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. “Since the virus outbreak, I was on the field helping people in my ward.”

The political parties alleged that it was difficult to get a bed for them in a private hospital.

A TMC official said, “Both of them have tested positive. We have stopped providing beds for asymptomatic patients. But, we will inquire the reason for their problem.”

A woman corporator from TMC had tested positive last month.

