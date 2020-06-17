Sections
Home / Cities / Two thieves posing as migrants held for robbing man’s wallet, withdrawing at least ₹25k cash

Two thieves posing as migrants held for robbing man’s wallet, withdrawing at least ₹25k cash

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man helped track down two thieves who allegedly stole his wallet and withdrew cash from ATMs in Delhi by posing as people who needed to return to Bihar but...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man helped track down two thieves who allegedly stole his wallet and withdrew cash from ATMs in Delhi by posing as people who needed to return to Bihar but had no money for fare, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim responded quickly when the suspects used his debit card to make purchases from a shop in Rohini.

According to Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), the victim used the SMS he received after the transaction to call the shopkeeper and ensure the suspects did not leave the shop.

“In the meantime, we sought the help of the local police in Rohini to nab the suspects,” said the DCP.



The victim, Manish Kumar, works for a private firm in Noida and lives in Jahangirpuri. On Tuesday evening, he was waiting for a bus at Kashmere Gate bus terminal when a teenager approached him and sought help to get to his village near Patna in Bihar.

Kumar helped him with water and ₹100 cash and asked him to catch a train rather than look for a bus.

“But amidst the conversation, the minor’s accomplice managed to steal Kumar’s wallet containing ₹4,500 cash and his debit card. The wallet also had his PIN,” the DCP said.

When Manish couldn’t chase the suspects because of a traffic jam, he called the police. “Minutes after the theft, the suspects first withdrew ₹20,000 from one ATM and then ₹5,000 from another ATM. When Kumar received SMS’ of the withdrawals, we quickly sent our police teams to both the booths, but they had escaped by then,” said the DCP.

But Kumar was lucky the third time the suspects used his card to transact — this time they allegedly purchased 10 pants from a shop in Rohini.

“The arrested adult is 22-year-old Jalaluddin, a resident of Bawana,” said the DCP, adding that his antecedents are being verified. The minor was also apprehended.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WHO says more understanding needed on steroid dexamethasone
Jun 17, 2020 23:09 IST
India men’s boxing camp shifted to IIS, Manish Kaushik aggravates injury
Jun 17, 2020 23:04 IST
School leaving certificate: Pvt schools seek rollback of Haryana govt’s order
Jun 17, 2020 23:04 IST
Two thieves posing as migrants held for robbing man’s wallet, withdrawing at least ₹25k cash
Jun 17, 2020 23:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.