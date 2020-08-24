Two truckers booked for violating NGT norms in Yamunanagar

Sections
Almost eight months after two trucks were impounded for illegal mining and breaking the norms laid by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), their drivers/owners were booked in...

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Almost eight months after two trucks were impounded for illegal mining and breaking the norms laid by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), their drivers/owners were booked in Yamunanagar on Monday.

The complainant, Om Dutt Sharma of Yamunanagar mining department, told the police that since then, no one has contacted the department about the vehicles and soon, the trucks will be auctioned.

“Two trucks (HR58B-9416 and HR58B-7994) were impounded in December and January for transporting minerals (core sand) without bills. The truckers had also broken the rules of NGT. As per the NGT order, the process of auctioning of the vehicles is also being implemented for environmental damage compensation,” Sharma told the police.

Two separate FIRs were registered in this regard at Buria police station under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC and Section 21(4) (A) of the Mines and Minerals Act.



Three departments get notices by pollution board

The Haryana Pollution Control Board has issued notices to three government departments of Yamunanagar for discharging untreated water into the western Yamuna canal.

Yamunanagar municipal corporation, public health department and district development and panchayat office have got the notices, regional officer Nirmal Kashyap said.

“We took the samples of the water in July and after receiving their reports, these departments were served notices last week. They have been asked to give their reply in 15 days on how they will stop the discharge,” he added.

