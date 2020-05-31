Two undertrials among nine fresh Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana

The total number of cases in the district has now gone up to 194. (Representative photo/ Reuters)

As many as nine Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Ludhiana district on Saturday. These cases, included seven contacts of deceased Pritpal Singh and two undertrials of the Borstal Special Jail here. The total number of cases in the district has now gone up to 194.

Pritpal Singh, 51, a resident of Chhawani Mohalla, had died of coronavirus at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Friday, following which samples of his nine family members were taken for testing.

Out of the nine samples, seven, including an 11-year-old boy, tested virus positive. Out of the total seven, four are male and three are female members, including the deceased’s wife, elder brother and other family members.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “As many as eight Covid-19 patients have died in the district. A total of 59 rapid response teams conducted screening of 174 residents on Saturday, out of which 139 have been quarantined.”

Special Jail superintendent Kulwant Singh said, “The two undertrials, who tested positive, include a resident of Salem Tabri, who is an accused in an attempt to murder case, while the other is a resident of Fatehgarh Churiyan in Gurdaspur district, an accused in a murder case.”

The Borstal jail in Ludhiana has been converted into a special jail where new inmates are quarantined.

Meanwhile, Pritpal Singh was cremated by the administration on Saturday, as all his family members were quarantined.