Two Vaishno Devi pilgrims test positive for Covid-19

They were found infected during the rapid antigen test at Katra.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 20:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Two Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Jammu region have tested positive at Katra, officials said on Wednesday. “Two pilgrims— one from Akhnoor in Jammu district and another from Samba were found infected during the rapid antigen test at Katra. They have been quarantined at a facility in Panthal,” the official said.

Despite rains, the pilgrimage remained unaffected on Wednesday.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Ramesh Kumar said, “Helicopter services have resumed and batter car service between Adh-Kuwari to Bhawan (sanctum sanctorum) also plied. However, cable car service from Bhawan to Bhairon Ghati was suspended as a precautionary measure due to rains.”

The online registration and helicopter booking for the holy pilgrimage that started from Wednesday will continue till September 5.



The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage resumed on August 16, nearly five months after it was suspended due to the pandemic. People above 60 years of age, children below 10, pregnant women and persons with co-morbidity have been advised by the shrine board to avoid the pilgrimage as a precautionary measure.

