Sections
Home / Cities / Two vehicle robbers nabbed following police encounter

Two vehicle robbers nabbed following police encounter

Two suspected vehicle robbers were arrested by the Jarcha police on Friday night following an encounter. The two suspects, one of whom sustained injuries in the encounter, carried a reward of...

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two suspected vehicle robbers were arrested by the Jarcha police on Friday night following an encounter. The two suspects, one of whom sustained injuries in the encounter, carried a reward of ₹25,000 each on their arrests.

The suspects, identified as Sonu and Aadesh, were involved in the armed robbery of a motorcycle on May 26 in Jarcha, police said. The duo and their two accomplices had allegedly injured the vehicle owner during the robbery.

“Following a tip that the suspects were in the area, we intercepted them during checking. However, they tried to flee and fired at the police team. One of the suspects, Sonu, was injured in the retaliatory firing while Aadesh had managed to flee. He was arrested later during the combing operation,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The suspects have a history of vehicle theft in Gautam Budh Nagar and other neighbouring districts, the police said. They recovered a motorcycle and a countrymade pistol from the suspects. The injured suspect was taken to the district hospital for treatment.



One of their accomplices had been arrested in an encounter hours after the Jarcha robbery while the three others had fled. The second accomplice was also arrested in an encounter later.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Challenging bowling attack ’: Kohli remembers his ‘game-changer’ innings
May 30, 2020 23:48 IST
Intimacy in the time of Corona
May 30, 2020 23:40 IST
Covid latest: Maharashtra records 2,940 new cases, 99 deaths; 51% fatalities in a fortnight
May 30, 2020 23:40 IST
Covid-19 crisis: Italy to open travel as local officials fret over Lombardy
May 30, 2020 23:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.