Two-week-old baby among 58 new cases in Navi Mumbai

Updated: May 22, 2020 01:04 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday reported 58 new cases, taking the city’s tally to 1,422. Two deaths were also reported.

Among those who have tested positive are a two-week-old baby girl from Indiranagar, Turbhe, and a two-year-old girl from Shiravane, Nerul.

A total of 13 new Covid positive cases were reported from Panvel on Thursday, taking the total in the region to 318.

