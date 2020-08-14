Sections
Two women among four booked for robbing Ludhiana trader of his car, cash

Two women among four booked for robbing Ludhiana trader of his car, cash

Had called the victim on the pretext of helping him with his Honda City’s sale, but thrashed him and fled with his car during test drive.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 18:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police have booked four persons, including two women, for robbing a 36-year-old man of his car and Rs 40,000 in cash in Dugri.

Investigators said the victim, Kunal Dev Malhotra, 36, of Dugri Phase-3, knew the female accused, Gurdeep Kaur of Gauhala Road and Sinki.

The other accused are Paramjit Singh of Islam Ganj and Surinder Kumar of Kot Alamgir.

Malhotra told the police that he traded in computer software and hardware. As he was interested in selling his Honda City, Kaur had offered to help him.



On July 15, Kaur called him to Dugri road, stating that someone wanted to buy his car. There, she introduced the two men as her uncles. During the test drive, the accused started thrashing him in the moving car. They drove to an isolated placed, robbed him of Rs 40,000 in cash and fled in his car after throwing him out.

ASI Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim filed the complaint on Thursday after his attempts to get the car back failed.

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. The ASI said they will arrest the accused soon.

