Two women arrested for posing as IT officials in Jind

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 01:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two women were arrested for trying to extort money and jewellery from a showroom owner in Jind by impersonating income tax (IT) officials, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Swati of Kaithal and Saveta Verma of Delhi.

A spokesman of Jind police said the duo had visited at the jeweller’s store on Wednesday evening, claiming to be from the IT department.

“They accused the showroom owner of tax evasion and demanded money from him. Then they sought some jewellery from the owner. He got suspicious and informed the police. The women showed us fake identity cards, but we asked them to get their senior on phone. The man who posed as their senior corroborated their story, but we still had our doubts. We arrested them and they later confessed that they were not IT officials,” the spokesman added.



The police have registered a case of robbery and cheating against the women and started an investigation, he said.

