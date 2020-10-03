Sections
Two women die by suicide in Delhi’s Burari

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Two women allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents reported from different residential neighbourhoods in north Delhi’s Burari on Friday, the police said. The cause of either suicide could not be immediately ascertained, the police said.

According to the police, the first incident came to their notice around 3pm after the husband of a 28-year-old woman informed the police control room that she had hanged herself from a ceiling fan at their house. A police team took the woman to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The couple was married since 2012 and has two children, a police officer associated with the investigation said.

“The husband told us they had an argument two days ago. We are probing if the woman took the step because of that,” the officer said.

While police were probing this case, they received another call regarding the death of a woman at her home in Burari area. She was found in her room by her family members. The woman was in her final year of a BA course, the officer said.

“Her family members told us that she was upset as her cellphone had fallen into water and it had stopped working. We are trying to find out if there was any other reason for the suicide,” the officer added.

