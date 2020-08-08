Sections
Two women held with 510-gm opium in Ludhiana's Model Town

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The two women in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Two women were arrested with 510-gm opium in Model Town of Ludhiana on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sarbjit Kaur alias Sodhi, 50, and Baljit Kaur, 45, both residents of Kamla Nagar of Model Town.

Model Town station house officer inspector Rajan Pal said the two were nabbed during a special checking in the area. While 250-gm opium was recovered from Sarbjit Kaur, 260 gm opium was found in the possession of Baljit Kaur. They allegedly got the opium from an Ambala resident and were to sell it among addicts.

Two separate cases under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 have been registered against the women at Model Town police station. Sarbjit Kaur is already facing trial in three cases of drug peddling registered in 2013. Baljit Kaur’s son is also facing cases of drug peddling.



