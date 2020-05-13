Two women killed in hit-and-run on Hero Honda Chowk flyover

Gurugram

Two women were killed after an unidentified car allegedly hit them on Hero Honda Chowk flyover while they were pushing a cart towards Nakhrola village, the police said on Wednesday. Another woman who was accompanying the two sustained minor injuries and her condition is reported to be stable.

According to the police, the deceased were identified by their first names as Sonia, 36, a native of Hailey Mandi in Pataudi, and Heena, 38, from Feroz Gandhi Colony in Sector 9. They were daily wagers and living in Nakhrola village.

The incident took place on Sunday when both of them, along with their acquaintance Reena, were returning home from Gurugram after buying ration, the police said. Reena, who is also a resident of Nakhrola village, works as a vegetable vendor.

In her police complaint, Reena said, “We were returning to Nakhrola after buying ration. When we were on Hero Honda Chowk flyover, suddenly a car came at a high speed and hit our cart. We fell on the road and when I got up, I saw that Sonia’s head was profusely bleeding and she had died. Heena was also severely injured and was taken to a hospital in Sector 10 from where she was later referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.”

The police said that Heena had sustained severe injuries to her legs and stomach. She died on Monday night.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station, the police said.

Naresh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Naharpur police post, said, “Reena had sustained minor injuries. We registered a case against the suspect based on her statement. He is yet to be identified. We are investigating the case.”