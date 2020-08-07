Sections
Home / Cities / Two-year-old boy becomes 18th Covid fatality in Mohali

Two-year-old boy becomes 18th Covid fatality in Mohali

The boy was hospitalised in Chandigarh after suffering from fever for six days

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Covid count has gone up to 1,169 in the district.

A two-year-old boy from Phase 8 in Mohali died of coronavirus disease on Friday, taking the toll to 18 in the district.

The boy was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, after suffering for fever from six days and tested positive for Covid-19, said Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh. He is the first child to have died of the infection in the district.

“The cremation has been performed according to the protocol. We will collect samples of his family members and trace other contacts,” said Dr Singh.

50 fresh cases in district



Meanwhile, with 50 fresh cases reported on Friday, the count has gone up to 1,169 in the district. While 25 cases were reported from Mohali city, 15 were from Kharar and 10 from Dera Bassi subdivision.



Also, 23 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of active recoveries and active cases to 648 and 503, respectively.

Dr Singh said all the patients are admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, and most of them are asymptomatic and responding well to the treatment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man held for raping foreign national in Hisar
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Get your game on with the Galaxy Note20 series, powered by Exynos 990
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary: Sushant proved TV stars have audiences in theatres
Aug 07, 2020 20:00 IST
GATE 2021 information brochure released at gate.iitb.ac.in, application process begins on September 14
Aug 07, 2020 19:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.