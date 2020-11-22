Sections
Two years on, animal shelter in Panchkula village misses yet another deadline

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Despite “strict instructions” to the contractor by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, yet another deadline of readying the dog pound-cum-cow shelter in Sudarshanpur village has been missed.

Gupta has now given another deadline of December 30.

A press statement mentioned: “Gian Chand Gupta did the inspection of the place and was not satisfied by the fact that it was not completed by now. He has given another deadline of December 30 and has said that he wants to inaugurate it by the first week of January.”



Meanwhile, stray cattle menace continues to cause traffic chaos and trouble for city residents, who have written several letters to the MC, reminding them of the unfulfilled promise of making the city cattle-free.

It was in September 2018 when the Haryana government had set up a new deadline of January 26, 2019, for all districts to be made stray cattle-free. A few days before the deadline, however, the authorities had sought another deadline of February 28.

After missing three deadlines, the Panchkula municipal and administrative authorities had set their New Year goal in 2020 to attain stray cattle-free status.

