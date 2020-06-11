Two youngsters from Punjab’s Talwandi Sabo and Malout with travel history to Delhi test positive for Covid-19

Bathinda: A 27-year-old resident of Talwandi Sabo sub division in Bathinda tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Civil surgeon Dr Amrik Singh Sandhu said the patient had returned from Delhi to his native village of Lehri in a taxi recently. He was in home quarantine since then.

Dr Sandhu said five primary contacts, including parents of the patient and the taxi driver, have been identified and their samples have been sent for testing.

In another case from Muktsar district, a newly married woman from Malout town tested positive for Covid-19. During the lockdown, the 20-year-old was stuck at her parents’ house in Delhi and came back to her in-laws recently.

The district health officials have zeroed in on her seven primary contacts, including her husband and in-laws, and their samples are being collected.

Meanwhile, three people were discharged in Muktsar district after they were cured of coronavirus infection.

The district now has two active cases of Covid-19.