Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two youngsters from Punjab’s Talwandi Sabo and Malout with travel history to Delhi test positive for Covid-19

Two youngsters from Punjab’s Talwandi Sabo and Malout with travel history to Delhi test positive for Covid-19

Samples of family members, immediate contacts of a 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman sent for testing

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative Image/HT )

Bathinda: A 27-year-old resident of Talwandi Sabo sub division in Bathinda tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Civil surgeon Dr Amrik Singh Sandhu said the patient had returned from Delhi to his native village of Lehri in a taxi recently. He was in home quarantine since then.

Dr Sandhu said five primary contacts, including parents of the patient and the taxi driver, have been identified and their samples have been sent for testing.

In another case from Muktsar district, a newly married woman from Malout town tested positive for Covid-19. During the lockdown, the 20-year-old was stuck at her parents’ house in Delhi and came back to her in-laws recently.



The district health officials have zeroed in on her seven primary contacts, including her husband and in-laws, and their samples are being collected.

Meanwhile, three people were discharged in Muktsar district after they were cured of coronavirus infection.

The district now has two active cases of Covid-19.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2.7 Kg chicken per day, 0.3% body fat: How Coleman prepared for Mr. Olympia
Jun 11, 2020 16:29 IST
75 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand’s tally to 1,637
Jun 11, 2020 16:27 IST
Uttarakhand Boards 2020: Confusion prevails among students in containment zones
Jun 11, 2020 16:24 IST
Southwest monsoon sets in over Odisha, coastal districts likely to get heavy rainfall
Jun 11, 2020 16:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.