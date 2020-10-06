Sections
Two youths held for armed robbery at milk booth in Panchkula

One of the masked men had pointed a gun at the victim, who was manning the booth

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 01:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Accused Gulam Rasool of Jharkhand and Dilip Kumar of Bihar in police custody in Panchkula on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The police on Monday arrested two youths who had allegedly looted ₹18,000 from a 52-year-old man at a milk booth in Sector 28 on September 30.

The accused, identified as Gulam Rasool of Jharkhand and Dilip Kumar of Bihar, were sent to one-day police remand. Both are in their early twenties and were living in a rented accommodation in Manimajra.

Police said on September 30 at around 4pm, one Kuldip Singh had been manning the Vita milk booth near the diving road of Sector 27/28, when the accused duo had come on a bike and asked for a milk packet. As Kuldip had turned his back, the duo had barged in and attacked him.

According to Kuldip, one of the masked men had pointed a gun at him and the other had stolen around ₹17,000-₹18,000 from the till and sped away.

Kuldip had sustained minor injuries. An FIR was registered under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.

