Two youths thrashed as father protests lockdown rules violation in Ambala

Two youths were allegedly thrashed by a mob in Ambala on Friday after their father protested crowding near their house.

Complainant Surendra Kumar, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ambala, told police that he protested crowding next to his house and informed police.

“Ten minutes after the police left, around 20 people, including the men who were dispelled by the police, came and started thrashing us. My sons, Vipin and Varinder, were injured. Vipin was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, from the civil hospital,” said Kumar.

In-charge of Baldev Nagar police station said, “An FIR was registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against eight identified accused and others. We are investigating the matter and are yet to arrest them.”