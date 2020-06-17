Sections
Home / Cities / Two youths with travel history test positive in Panchkula

Two youths with travel history test positive in Panchkula

Both patients belong to Barwala and have been shifted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two youths with travel history tested positive for Covid-19 in Barwala on Wednesday, taking Panchkula district’s total count of cases to 55.

One of the patients, aged 18, is a resident of Dev Colony and returned from Delhi on June 14. The other, aged 24, works in a factory in Rewari and had arrived here on June 13 to visit his family at Jalauli village in Barwala.

Both patients have been shifted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. Their family members have been home quarantined and are being tested for Covid-19.

The district has 27 active cases, as 28 people have recovered so far, said deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yogi suggests sealing UP-Delhi border to check Covid spread
Jun 17, 2020 21:37 IST
‘Troops jointly dealing with matter on ground’: China after Ladakh face-off
Jun 17, 2020 21:36 IST
Instagram famous doggos have a virtual play date and it’s adorable. Watch
Jun 17, 2020 21:28 IST
Punjab’s panchayati raj institutions bag 13 national awards for good performance
Jun 17, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.