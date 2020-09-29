UAPA case: J&K police chargesheet 4 LeT militants among 7

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against seven persons, including four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), police said.

A police spokesperson said the four militants and their three associates were chargesheeted in a case registered at the Handwara police station.

“The case pertains to an incident from April 3, 2020, wherein the Handwara Police, along with 21 RR, 92 CRPF, arrested four LeT terrorists and their associates,” the spokesperson said.

After completing the investigation and obtaining necessary government sanction for prosecution, the chargesheet has been filed before the competent court by the Handwara Police under sections 13, 18, 20, 23 and 38 of the UAPA and sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act and substantive offences thereof.

“The accused are identified as LeT militants Parvaiz Ahmad Chopan, Mudasir Ahmad Pandith, Mohd Shafi Shiekh and Burhan Din Wani, all residents of Langate, and their associates Azad Ahmad Bhat of Shalpora, Langate; Altaf Ahmad Baba of Babagund Seelo, Rafiabad and Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo of Silikoot, Uri,” the spokesperson said.

They have been charged for their role in hatching a criminal conspiracy for a terrorist act, harbouring terrorists and giving support to the proscribed terrorist organisation, the spokesperson said.