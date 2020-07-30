Sections
Home / Cities / UAPA cases: 5 opposition MLAs, two others demand probe

UAPA cases: 5 opposition MLAs, two others demand probe

In a memorandum to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira and other leaders claimed that Sikh youth, particularly poor Dalits, were being falsely implicated and arrested under the UAPA by the central as well as state governments

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Sukhpal Singh Khaira (HT file )

Chandigarh Five opposition MLAs and two others, led by Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira, on Thursday demanded an impartial probe into the alleged false implication and arrests of Sikh youth under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, in the state.

In a memorandum to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Khaira and other leaders said that Sikh youth, particularly poor Dalits, were being falsely implicated and arrested under the UAPA by the central as well as state governments in the garb of tackling the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)-sponsored Referendum 2020 campaign.

They urged the government to order an impartial probe, preferably a judicial inquiry, or by vendetta commission head justice Mehtab Singh Gill (retired) keeping in view the “gravity of excesses being committed upon innocent Sikh youths”. The memorandum was signed by former MP Dharamvira Gandhi, former minister Sucha Singh Chhotepur, and MLAs Khaira, Kanwar Sandhu, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Pirmal Singh Khalsa and Jagtar Singh Jagga. All seven are either erstwhile or rebel leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

They said that under the draconian law, more than 16 FIRs have been registered during the recent weeks across Punjab while 47 FIRs have been registered during the three years tenure of Congress government, in which utterly poor, defenseless and innocent people have been arrested. “We have personally conducted spot visits and done a deep case study of some of these cases, which proves that most people arrested under the said law are innocent and have been falsely implicated, declaring them Khalistani modules, terrorists, etc,” they wrote to the CM, sharing details of four FIRs registered under the anti-terror law.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PLA holds drills in Tibetan plateau
Jul 30, 2020 23:56 IST
MC to rent out booths under Sector 17/22 subways, Sec 39-D and Mauli Jagran
Jul 30, 2020 23:56 IST
Pompeo cites LAC tension, says tide turning on China
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
Delhi doctor tele-consults with chronically ill Assam man on a boat after he is cut off by floods
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.