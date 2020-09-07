Udhampur infants’ death: NHRC issues show-cause notice to J&K admn for compensation to families

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday sought action in the deaths of 13 infants in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district against the delinquent officials.

At least a dozen infants had died after consuming toxic syrup manufactured by a pharmaceutical company Digital Vision Pvt Ltd in Kala Amb area of Himachal Pradesh in January this year.

Taking serious cognizance of the complaint made by social activist Sukesh C Khajuria, NHRC has reprimanded the J&K drug authorities.

Issuing show-cause notices to the J&K administration, the NHRC has also sought action-taken report against “the delinquent officials, on account of whose negligence such a gory incident had occurred”.

Khajuria in his petition to the NHRC had sought adequate compensation for the victims and their families and action against the negligent officials.

The NHRC in its order has issued show-cause notices to J&K chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam found the administration to be “vicariously liable for said negligence” and asked it as to why the Commission should not recommend compensation of ₹3,00,000 to the nest of kin of each deceased in the present case, who died due to the consumption of toxic oral syrup/medicine and whose human rights have been infringed upon.

The complainant had sought for intervention of the Commission for action against the delinquent government officials and compensation to aggrieved families who have lost their children.

NHRC has found that there was a procedural lapse on the part of J&K drug department wherein the authorities had failed to keep a regular vigil on the contamination and contents of medicines sold within its jurisdiction.

“The authority is directed to file a report with regard to action taken against the delinquent officials, on account of whose negligence such incident had occur, which could otherwise be averted due to their strict vigil,” stated the NHRC order.