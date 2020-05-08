UK announces 4 more flights from Amritsar to London for stranded citizens

The United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday announced five more flights, including four from Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar, to bring stranded British citizens home from India.

In a press release, the British High Commission said special flights will be operated from Amritsar airport to Heathrow airport in London on May 12, 13, 14 and 15, besides a flight from Ahmedabad on May 13.

“Once these flights are completed, over 16,500 travellers will have been brought back from India on 64 special flights chartered by the government,” said a of British High Commission spokesperson.

The spokesperson said, “In the last round of flights, seats on the planes will be allocated to those who have already registered on the government’s online booking portal, Corporate Travel Management (CTM). Staff at the British High Commission in India will continue to provide assistance to those waiting to return to the UK”.