UK gurdwara gets Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Smethwick, near Birmingham, is among 230 organisations across the UK selected for the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award in the voluntary sector, officials announced on Tuesday.

Established in 1961, the gurdwara is one of the oldest and largest in the UK, providing a range of services to the community, including nurturing Sikh practitioners; capacity building of individuals, families and communities; and environmental enhancement and heritage conservation in Sikh and British heritage.

The gurdwara representatives will receive the award from John Crabtree, Lord Lieutenant of the West Midlands, later in the summer. Two volunteers from the gurdwara will also attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2021.

Jaswinder Singh, gurdwara president, said in a statement: “We are absolutely delighted with this wonderful award, it serves as great recognition of the amazing work of all the volunteers (Sevadars) at Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick. The gurdwara provides a high standard of diverse services to meet the needs of the local community.”



“On behalf of the management committee, I want to say a huge thank you to all involved since the establishment of Guru Nanak Gurdwara for making it so welcoming, engaging and impactful for the diverse communities we serve in the name of Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” he said.

