Sections
Home / Chandigarh / UK PM Boris Johnson rides made-in-India bike at launch of cycling drive

UK PM Boris Johnson rides made-in-India bike at launch of cycling drive

The Viking Pro bike used by the British Prime Minister is a part of Ludhiana-based Hero Motors Company owned Insync brand, designed in Manchester and made in India by parent company Hero Cycles

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:07 IST

By PTI and HTC, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, a cycling enthusiast, was seen riding a Hero Viking Pro bike to Canalside Heritage Centre at Beeston in Nottingham, central England, on Tuesday as he launched a £2 billion (Rs 19,392 crore) cycling and walking drive, which is part of the UK government’s anti-obesity strategy to combat Covid-19. (Twitter)

London/Ludhiana: Cycling has come full circle or so it seems as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted riding a made-in-India bike designed in the United Kingdom by Ludhiana-based Hero Cycles.

Johnson, 56, a cycling enthusiast, was seen riding a Hero Viking Pro bike to Canalside Heritage Centre at Beeston in Nottingham, central England, on Tuesday as he launched a £2 billion (Rs 19,392 crore) cycling and walking drive, which is part of the UK government’s anti-obesity strategy to combat Covid-19.

TIME TO SHIFT GEARS

A Covid-19 survivor, Johnson unveiled plans for thousands of miles of new protected bike lanes, cycle training for everyone and bikes available on prescription as part of a new fitness strategy.



“From helping people get fit and lowering their risk of illness, to improving air quality and cutting congestion, cycling and walking have a huge role to play. Now is the time to shift gears and press ahead with our biggest and boldest plans to boost active travel -- so that everyone can feel the transformative benefits of cycling,” he said.

The Viking Pro bike used by the UK prime minister is a part of India’s Hero Motors Company owned Insync brand, designed in Manchester and made in India by parent company Hero Cycles. Hero Cycles took over the brands Viking, Riddick and Ryedale and redesigned the range under the brand name Insync.

The company said its Insync range consists of 75 bikes and is the first to be designed at Hero Cycles Global Design Centre (HGD) in Manchester.

DELIGHT IN LUDHIANA

“Insync is delighted that the Prime Minister rode one of our Viking bikes after announcing what will be a landmark moment for cycling in the UK,” said Pankaj M Munjal, chairman and managing director of Hero Motors Company, which includes Hero Cycles, Insync, the Viking and Lectro brands.

“We strongly back all measures announced in the strategy, a move we hope will see many more thousands of people taking to the roads on two wheels. Providing safer cycle routes, funding towards e-bikes and a bike repairs scheme will encourage even more riders to return to cycling or take it up for the first time, building on the stand-out success the industry has seen during the pandemic,” he said.

Last month, Hero Cycles had snapped up a Rs 900-crore deal with China in a major step towards indigenous production.

Cycling sure has a long way to go.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Customs dept busts agarbatti smuggling racket from Vietnam that misused FTA
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
National Education Policy to bring new opportunities for students in domain of higher education: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
Improving K-12 education in India, the Shibulal way
Jul 30, 2020 13:34 IST
Polls to two Rajya Sabha seats to be held on August 24, announces Election Commission
Jul 30, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.